Body of missing South Carolina man found in parking lot

A 26-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday evening was discovered deceased inside his vehicle Tuesday night in a Lancaster parking lot, police said.

Timothy Taylor Wash was found in his vehicle, a Ford Escape SUV, in a parking lot near the intersection of Wylie and York Streets around 7 p.m.

The Lancaster Police Department is investigating his death. “We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Wash. We always hope for a positive outcome in missing person cases and are disappointed in the outcome of this matter. We will work with the Lancaster Police Department in this investigation and will share the information we learned as we searched for Mr. Wash," the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

Wash had been reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen by his girlfriend when he left home on Tully Court in Lancaster for work Saturday.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.