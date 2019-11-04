Body of missing woman found in Shelby

article

The remains of a woman found dead in Shelby have been identified, authorities are saying.

Ginalyn Brown was reported missing on October 17 and officials located a deceased female on October 25 off Costner Road in Shelby, where she had last been seen walking along. Investigators along with Cleveland County Emergency Management conducted the search.

The State medical examiner's office positively identified the body but have not yet determined the cause of death.

This is still an active investigation.