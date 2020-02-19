Body recovered from 2-alarm house fire in Mooresville

A body was discovered inside a Mooresville home after crews battled a fire that broke out at the residence.

Firefighters from four fire departments responded to the two-alarm fire around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 along Shoreline Loop Road near Lake Norman.

Deputy Chief Neel Brawley with the Lake Norman Fire Department said one person was discovered deceased inside the house. Their cause of death and identity have not yet been released.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

SBI has arrived at the scene which is standard procedure when there's a fatality involved.