article

A water main break on Providence Mill Road in Maiden left a community without water for more than 10 hours.

“I woke up about 6:15 and I got up and turned the water on to brush my teeth and there wasn’t none so we’ve been out ever since then," neighbor Randy Hoyle told FOX 46.

Hoyle says it's an issue they've had five or six times just in the last year in his neighborhood along Water Plant Road. This time a 12-inch pipe broke, sending water pouring into the street. The reason is the aging infrastructure.

“Some of these are fairly new pipes up through here. They put it in whenever the water plant went dry or they thought it was going dry and they put it new pipes whenever they got the water from Lake Hickory," Hoyle said.

But many others are being replaced as the break. Crews got to work fixing the pope while neighbors used bottled water or a relative's house to shower.

“I didn’t get to shave so I told them at church I’d just douse a little water here and there and scrub down but they got to go down to my mother-in-laws and take a shower this morning.”

Service was restored around 5:30 p.m., but a boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.