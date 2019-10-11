Boil water advisory lifted for all York County residents

article

York County officials say the boil water advisory has been lifted for all parts of the area.

Samples were cleared by SCDHEC this afternoon that showed the water was potable. Officials are still waiting on results from the western and southern parts of the city.

MANY YORK COUNTY RESIDENTS, BUSINESSES STILL RELYING ON BOTTLED, BOILED WATER AFTER WATER MAIN BREAK

A massive water main break earlier this week left about 125,000 York County residents without water.

Those who still had running water were advised to boil it for at least one minute or use bottled water for food, handwashing and brushing teeth. Residents were also told not to run dishwashers or coffee makers until the water was tested and chlorine levels were safe again.

The city lost 30 million gallons for water from the filter plant on Cherry Road after a 20-inch, 1,000-pound pipe busted.

Cherry Road was flooded Wednesday, and several businesses and schools had to close for the day. Rock Hill and Fort Mill schools were also closed on Thursday. City officials estimate that they lost $40,000 in revenue during the time it was being repaired.