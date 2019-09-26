Bojangles' hosting scavenger hunt Saturday with chance to win free Panthers tickets

article

You could win free Panthers tickets this weekend!

Bojangles’ announced on Thursday they're hosting a scavenger hunt featuring five of its Big Bo Boxes hidden at iconic landmarks throughout the Charlotte area.

The first fans to find the boxes will win ultimate tailgating prizes, such as free Panthers tickets, Bojangles’ gift cards and tailgating swag.

How it works:

The scavenger hunt starts around 10 a.m. Saturday, and there will be five stops at iconic Charlotte landmarks that day.

Fans can follow Bojangles’ on Instagram and Twitter @Bojangles1977 for clues every 15 minutes on where to find the Big Bo Box and Bojangles’ officials.

The first person to find the Big Bo Box and Bojangles’ officials at the stop and say the secret word “touchdown,” wins.

After someone finds each box, Bojangles’ will begin clues for the next stop until all five boxes are found.

For official contest rules, please click here.