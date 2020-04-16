Bomb squad called in to investigate suspicious package at Cabarrus County post office

article

A bomb squad was called to a Cabarrus County post office after a postal worker said he smelled a package and got sick, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a woman brought a package into the post office on Roberta Road in Harrisburg trying to get it mailed off. There was an issue with the way she wanted the package to be delivered.

The worker thought the package had a strange odor that sickened him when he smelled it.

The Bomb Unit was called in to X-ray the package to see what’s in it.

The Postal Inspector is investigating, but the Sheriff's Office will provide updates as they come in.