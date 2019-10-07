Bond remains at $1 million for Gaston County assistant principal accused of having sex with student

A Gaston County assistant principal cried in court as she appeared before a judge to try and get her bond reduced.

Lisa Rothwell, the assistant principal at Stuart Cramer High School, reportedly had sexual relations with a student. She was arrested Friday and placed in the Gaston County Jail under a $1 million bond.

“There is no history of any criminal charges at all in my client's life,” said her attorney to a judge.

Her attorney made a case that Rothwell should be released, or at the very least, her bond reduced.

Rothwell spent 10 years with the Gaston County School District. Since her arrest on Friday her profile has been deleted from the school website. She’s facing six counts of felony sex offense with a student.

“My client has helped a lot of children in the Gaston County community. Those these allegations are very serious, I don’t think that negates what led us to this point,” her attorney said.

Rothwell’s husband, who is also a teacher in the Gaston County School District, was also in court supporting his wife.

Rothwell’s attorney asked for a reduced bond, so that Rothwell could have the opportunity to get out of jail and be placed under house arrest under the eye of her husband.

The judge didn’t budge and sent Rothwell back to jail with the same $1 million, saying she poses a risk to the safety of the community.

The Gaston County School District did not return FOX 46’s request for comment, but FOX 46 has learned that Rothwell has been suspended from the district with pay. Her next court appearance is Friday.