Boone man had pornography depicting a child under 12, court charges

article

A Boone man who transported and was in possession of child porn has been convicted in Statesville, officials say.

Thomas Rittenhouse, 75, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. He was also convicted of possessing child pornography depicting a prepubescent minor or a minor under the age of 12, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

“Protecting the most vulnerable amongst us, our children, remains a top priority of my Office,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “This defendant sought out, possessed, and transported images of the rape and abuse of children for his sordid personal use. Along with our law enforcement partners, my Office will ensure that this defendant, and anyone else engaged in similar horrific conduct, are brought to justice.”