'Bound and sexually assaulted': Charlotte cold case cleared through DNA after nearly 30 years, police say

article

A man is facing several charges including second-degree rape and kidnapping in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in the 1990s in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Kevin Patrick McNamee, 59, has been charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, and second-degree kidnapping.

According to police, McNamee’s criminal history includes 19 separate charges for burglaries and break-ins which occurred in 1984, several for which he was convicted and incarcerated for between 1984 and 1990.

On September 20, 1991, at around 4:19 a.m., police said a then-24-year-old woman was asleep inside a residence near the 8200 block of Runaway Bay Drive when she awoke to a suspect who bound her and sexually assaulted her. She was treated at a nearby hospital and a sexual assault kit was completed.

Additional evidence was also collected from the scene and a report was completed. In 2005, additional testing was conducted on the evidence collected and a DNA profile was obtained and entered into a DNA database. In November 2019, testing performed on collected evidence through the 2019 Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant and use of genealogical research identified McNamee as a person of interest, police said.

An additional investigation confirmed a match of McNamee’s DNA with the collected evidence, and warrants were issued for his arrest on December 12. He was taken into custody that day, police said.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

Advertisement

CMPD is investigating his potential involvement in other similar cases in the area.

Anyone with information about this case or any other case is asked to call 911 or leave that information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Sexual Assault Cold Case Unit detectives are continuing to work and identify any other cases where McNamee is a suspect.