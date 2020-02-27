Bounty out on Kyle Busch; $100K to any driver who can beat him in truck race

article

Controversy in NASCAR: One driver has put a bounty on another, all because they have a major win streak in the truck series.

Driver Kevin Harvick said he'd pay any full time cup series driver $50,000 if they could beat Kyle Busch in NASCAR's truck series where he just dominates.

Gander Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis who sponsors the truck series said he'd double it, so if any cup driver can beat Busch, that's a quick $100,000.

While Harvick is all about putting up the cold hard cash, don't expect him to be on the truck track with Busch.

Kyle isn't too happy about the whole thing. The rules of the "Rowdy Challenge" state you can't wreck him and if no one can do it, the money goes to his charity.

The next chance drivers will have is in two weeks in Atlanta.

You'll hear more about this situation on around the track, which airs this Sunday at 2:30 p.m.