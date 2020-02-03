Brigida Mack, Queen City native, now getting results with FOX 46

Brigida Mack knows her way around the Queen City, because this is her city.

"Before GPS, before Google Maps, you'd have map books, right? That's how you figured out where you were going. Photographers would need to be like 'I need to look it up.' You don't need to look it up. I'm the map books. I'm the GPS."

It’s the only place she's ever really called home.

“I went to Myers Park Elementary School, Hawthorne Junior High over off Pegram Street and then Myers Park High School and then Chapel Hill. Tar Heel for life, born and bred,” Mack said. “I know they like to call native Charlotteanns unicorns, but there's more of us than you think.”

The oldest of her three siblings, all of whom she remains close to, Brigida always knew what she wanted to be when she grew up. After just two years working in Charlottesville, she was back home, telling stories in the city where her own began.

“They signed me to a six-month contract in the beginning. Typically, a contract is two to three years. They wanted to see if I could hack it.”

15 years later she's still here. Doing what she's always wanted to do.

Advertisement

“I used to tell people growing up that I wanted to be the black Barbara Walters. I watched 20/20 like all the other kids watched TGIF,” Brigida said. “My mama says I used to interview people whenever I would meet them.”

Her mom, aka Mama Mack as Brigida's social media followers have come to know her, also used to come get videos like the one showing Brigida in fifth grade reading the morning announcements.

“My parents have always supported and pushed us further than we thought that we could and it turns out as is most of the time the case w most mothers she was right.”

“When young girls of color, particularly young black girls come up to me and say I love that you wear your hair natural or black mothers come up to me and say I show my daughter when you're on TV, look you can do anything. Look at her. I know the power in that because I’ve been there.”

And now she's here. B-Mack is back, getting results for all of you.

“My favorite stories across the board are the ones where we're able to help people where somebody didn't have a voice. Somebody wasn't getting answers and we were able to help them or to bring attention to it. There’s nothing like working in your hometown. It's special.”