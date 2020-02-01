Brooks Sandwich House re-opens nearly 2 months after owner's murder

Brooks Sandwich House in NoDa is set to re-open this Saturday, Feb. 1, nearly two months after owner Scott Brooks was shot and killed outside of the restaurant.

The restaurant is opening at 10 a.m. Saturday, opening their doors for the first time since co-owner Scott Brooks was shot and killed while opening the shop in the early morning hours of Dec. 9.

The sandwich shop is a local Charlotte institution, having been operating in the community for nearly 50 years. Brooks co-owned the shop with his brother.

Police say Scott, who was 61, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery around 4:45 a.m.

The search for Brooks' killer continues. Detectives are asking for anyone who knows the person(s) depicted to please contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.