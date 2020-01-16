Brooks Sandwich House set to re-open, hours will change

Brooks Sandwich House in NoDa will soon be opening following a deadly shooting more than one month ago.

One of the owners, Scott Brooks, was killed in the early morning hours on December 9 in an attempted armed robbery.

The Brooks Family was joined by the NoDa business community on Thursday afternoon as they announced Brooks Sandwich House will open for a special event on Saturday, February 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will honor Scott Brooks as well as raise money for charity. A pop-up shop will be selling beer and other merchandise while Brooks will handle the hot dogs and hamburgers.

Moving forward the Brooks family says there are changes in store for the restaurant. For the safety of all employees and customers, hours will now be Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brooks will no longer be doing a breakfast service.

“The fact that Scott was murdered here, it’s very hard for us to come back to and be here without him,” said his niece, Lauren Brooks.

The family told reporters and community members Thursday that it is time to move forward because that is what Scott would want.

“He wouldn’t want us to give up. He said keep going, keep going because he would limp to work every day and he was here. I am not saying this is a dream, but this is what we do,” said his brother, David.

As the business prepares to re-open, the FBI and CMPD are still searching for the suspect responsible. Last week surveillance video was released and a reward was increased to $21,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the FBI's Charlotte Field Office at (704) 672-6100, or Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.