Budweiser commercial features moments from 2016 Charlotte protests

A Budweiser commercial set to air during Sunday's Superbowl is raising eyebrows across Charlotte because it features video from the 2016 protests that caused chaos across the city.

The commercial, titled 'Typical American,' shows images of firefighters, soldiers, athletes, strangers helping out and protestors.

"They call us typical Americans. Maybe because we live typical American lives," commercial begins.

It goes on to show examples of Americans showing strength, kindness, perseverance, and bravery.

This is when images of protestors from around the country appear, with one of them being from the protests that broke out in Charlotte following the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott by a police officer.

The incident has remained a controversial mark on the city since it happened in September 2016 and for many any images from the days following stir up emotion.

The video shows Ken Nwadike of the Free Hugs Project, who gave out free hugs to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and emergency responders in riot gear.

The initiative was meant to spread love, inspires change and raises awareness of social issues through motivational videos, according to the Facebook page.

"Just look at them, thinking they can save the world," the commercial says over the images, implying that the small act of kindness can make a big difference. "So next time someone labels you typical, show them what typical can do," it ends.

Some feel that using imagery from the protests to sell beer is inappropriate considering the context. What do you think?