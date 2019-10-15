Burglar to cops: "You're going to have to shoot me"

article

A man was arrested after a burglary and car chase led to a deputy-involved shooting this weekend in Union County, the sheriff's office said.

Officers responded to calls about a man who forcibly tried to enter a home at 6400 Plyler Mill Road around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The caller identified the suspect as Josh Thomas, 31, who was operating a Chevrolet Tahoe and was able to locate the suspect, who led deputies on a brief high-speed chase.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop, however, Thomas reportedly did not cooperate with commands. After about five minutes, Thomas reached towards the back seat saying "you're going to have to shoot me" to a deputy. The deputy involved in this incident, Dakota Martinez, fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking him twice in the shoulder and ear, reports indicated. Thomas suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Thomas exited the vehicle and he was tasered and taken into custody.

This remains an open investigation.