Burke CO. man obtained child pornography, police say
BURKE CO., N.C. - A man who obtained child pornography online is now facing charges, according to authorities in Burke County.
A joint investigation between local officials and homeland security revealed that Connelly Springs resident Douglas Hefner Jr. was using social media outlets to download images of child pornography.
Hefner was arrested and faces charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Hefner made his first court appearance on Tuesday.