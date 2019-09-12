Burke County deputies find man who left work, disappeared into woods for 2 days

article

The Burke County Sheriff's Office found a missing man Thursday.

Deputies were called around 5 p.m. on Sep. 9 where a car was found abandoned with the keys in the ignition just off John's River Loop in Morganton. Following an investigation, deputies determined that the car belonged to a man believed to be missing from Iredell County.

Burke County Ermergency Services was contacted and organized a search with the assistance of county deputies, resuce crews, Chesterfield Fire, NC Wildlife, NC Department of Corrections and the Iredell County Sheriff's Office. A K9 unit and a drone were also utilized in the search.

On Sep. 12, the missing man was spotted by a resident off Johns River Road just after 11:30 a.m. Burke County deputies and EMS responded and took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives say the man told them that he had left his job in Statesville, drove to Burke County and did not want to be found. He said he walked through the NC Wildlife Game Lands until he found a shed where he stayed for two nights, surviving off of water from the river and corn from the food plots in the fields.

The man is expected to be fine. No other information has been released at this time.