Burke County deputies searching for woman charged in 2018 double homicide

A Burke County woman scheduled to appear in court to be sentenced for her involvement in two murders is on the run, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Brandy Nicole Davis, 35, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan 22, but did not show up.

Davis, along with Scott Hemphill, Brian Robinson and Icey Gooden, was arrested for her involvement in a double homicide reported on Sep. 18, 2016.

She is described as a black female, 5'7", weighing about 230 pounds. Davis has tattoos on both her hands and forearms.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500 or Burke County Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.