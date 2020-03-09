Burke County motocross athlete killed during jump attempt

article

A motocross athlete who was attempting to make a jump during an event on Sunday was tragically killed, local authorities said on Monday.

Officials responded to calls at 8092 Hoyle Farm road to a reported death.

Witnesses told deputies the 27-year-old victim was attempting to make one of the jumps on a motorcycle when they went approximately 20 feet in the air. The victim landed on his front tire and went over the handlebar, according to the police report.

First responders were already on scene and responded within second and performed CPR.