Burke County woman arrested on meth, heroin charges

A Burke County woman is facing a slew of drug charges after methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia were discovered inside her home, deputies said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, officers with NC Probation and Parole initiated an investigation at a residence along Old Blue Ridge Lane in Connelly Springs.

Officers located methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia inside the residence. Angeleigha Nicole Smith, 28, was arrested and transported to the magistrate’s office where warrants were issued.

She was held under a $28,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail.