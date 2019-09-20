Sheriff: Burned body found in ditch on side of Chester County road

An investigation is underway after a burned body was discovered in a ditch on the side of the road Friday in Chester County.

Deputies were called to a location close to the intersection of Old Richburg Road and Lizzie Melton Road, in the Richburg area, regarding a dead body found burned in a ditch.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, Lizzie Melton Road is closed near the intersection of Old Richburg Road.

The SC Law Enforcement Division has been contacted and is dispatching Special Agents to assist the Chester County Sheriff’s Office with the crime scene.