Burr sold up to $1.7 million in stock before coronavirus crash

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) called for an ethics investigation Friday after he sold up to $1.7 million in stock in mid-February while reassuring the public about the novel coronavirus.

“I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on February 13,” the North Carolina Republican tweeted in a statement. “Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time. Understanding the assumption many could make in hindsight however, I spoke this morning with the chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and asked him to open a complete review of the matter with full transparency.”

This comes after ProPublica first reported Burr unloaded hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal stock last month before prices plummeted. As Senate Intelligence Chairman, Burr regularly receives classified reports, including about COVID-19.

On Feb. 13, Burr sold shares of two major hotel chains: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and Extended Stay America, along with Park Hotels and Resorts, an investment fund that includes dozens of hotel properties across the US, according to ProPublica and a disclosure report obtained by the Center for Responsive Politics. Six days before dumping his stock, Burr wrote an opinion piece for Fox News downplaying the coronavirus, writing: “Thankfully, the United States is better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats, like the coronavirus...”

Two weeks after he sold 33 stocks - worth between $628,000 and $1.7 million – he privately warned a group of well-connected North Carolina constituents and government aides that the virus was more aggressive than anything seen in recent history. He compared it to the 1918 pandemic, according to an audio recording obtained by NPR.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who is up for re-election this year, tweeted Friday that Burr “owes North Carolinians an explanation.”

“Given the circumstances, Senator Burr owes North Carolinians an explanation,” said Tillis. “His self-referral to the Ethics Committee for their review is appropriate, there needs to be a professional and bipartisan inquiry into this matter, which the Ethics Committee can provide.”

The North Carolina Democratic Party called on Burr to resign Friday.

“Given what he appears to have done, the timing of it, the look of it, is not good at all,” said North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodman. “And the best thing would be to step aside.”

Goodman called the stock selloff a “tremendous erosion of trust.”

“It’s angering,” he said. “And it cuts across party line.”

Other lawmakers are also accused of selling stocks right before the coronavirus crash. Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) all deny doing anything improper in published statements, saying they don’t manage their investments.

In 2012, Congress passed the STOCK Act, or Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge, which prohibits insider trading by members of Congress along with the use of non-public information for private profit. Burr voted against it.

“Sen. Burr appears to have made a big mistake and the public needs some accounting for that,” said Goodman. “He has a lot of explaining to do.”

In his letter to the Senate Ethics Committee, Burr requested an expedited investigation of his stock sales and said an independent review of the facts is “warranted to ensure full and complete transparency.”

Fox News host and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson also weighed in, forcefully calling on Burr to resign “and face prosecution.”

“He had inside information about what could happen to our country, which is now happening, but he didn’t warn the public,” Carlson said on his nightly program. “He dumped his shares in hotel stocks so he wouldn’t lose money and then he stayed silent. Now, maybe there’s an honest explanation for what he did. If there is, he should share it with the rest of us immediately. Otherwise, he must resign from the senate and face prosecution for insider trading. There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time of crisis. And that appears to be what happened.”