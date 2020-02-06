Bus dropping of elementary school students in Iredell County drives through floodwaters

Video taken in Iredell County Thursday shows a school bus driving along a flooded road. The district says the driver call officials and was told to proceed through the floodwaters.

Iredell-Statesville Schools dismissed early as the threat of damaging and dangerous storms neared the area.

The school district said bus 312 out of Troutman Elementary was the bus that drove through the standing water in Ridge Creek subdivision located off of Clontz Hill Road in Troutman, NC.

Prior to leaving the school's campus, administrators assigned an adult rider to each bus to help monitor weather and road conditions.

The bus went into the neighborhood just after 11:34 a.m. After dropping off students and heading back out of the neighborhood, district officials say the water level rose significantly.

The bus driver called the principal and asked for advice. The bus sat for several minutes while the driver, additional rider and principal talked.

They collectively decided to have the bus proceed and they drove through the water just after 11:50 a.m.

The district does acknowledge that drivers are trained to not drive through water unless it is an emergency. Officials are investigating and reviewing the incident and will determine further action.

Superintendent Brady Johnson reported that all students returned home safely today.

"Inclement weather calls are extremely difficult and complex. We do acknowledge that is very disruptive, but these decisions are made with the facts that we have at the moment, and with the best interest of the students in mind. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we navigate these difficult decisions."