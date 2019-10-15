Busy south Charlotte road shut down after deadly crash

article

A busy south Charlotte road was shut down after a deadly crash in the area.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say S. Tryon Street at Westinghouse Boulevard is shut down after a person was killed in a wreck involving a motorcycle.

Officers have not provided any information on how the crash occurred, or who the victim was. FOX 46 is at the scene working to gather more details.

