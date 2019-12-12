CA 'Beverly Hillbillies' mansion sold in $150 million historic real estate deal

article

Take a look at the most expensive piece of real estate ever sold in California history!

The sale price?

$150 million dollars!

This is the Chartwell Estate. You may also know it as the 'Beverly Hillbillies' mansion in Bel-Air that was the residence of late media mogul A. Jerrold Perenchio.

The 25, 000 square foot mansion sits on ten acres of land.

It has 18 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, an underground garage that holds up to 40 vehicles and a wine vault for 12,000 bottles.

Plus, a $1.3 million dollar property tax bill.