Cabarrus County deputy's son shot, killed in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A man has died following a shooting Monday night at a northeast Charlotte shopping center, police said.  

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at 8640 University City Boulevard. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Isenhour is the son of deputy Marshall Isenhour with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. 

As officers got to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but no suspects or victims. Officers then discovered that a man was transported in a private vehicle by witnesses to CMC-University. He was then transferred to CMC-Main where he later died from his injuries. 

A suspect has not yet been located.

