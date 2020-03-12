Cabarrus County sees first case of COVID-19

article

Health officials have announced that a Cabarrus County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is reported to have traveled internationally. No information has been released about what area this person traveled to, or who they may have come in close contact with.

Health officials continue to advise residents to routinely wash their hands and avoid close contact or engaging in activities with large groups of people. If you are sick, stay home.

If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19, you're asked to call the Cabarrus County coronavirus hotline at 704-920-1213 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For after-hours questions, call 866-462-3821. You can also email HealthInfo@cabarrusHealth.org and you will receive an email response.

