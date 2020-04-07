Cabarrus County teen making protective face shields

18-year-old Central Cabarrus grad Tanner Freeze has had no issue staying active during the pandemic.

“This has been keeping me busy. This is so fun to me. I genuinely like doing this type of stuff,” said Freeze.

Since the aerospace engineer major has been back home from college, he’s taken up a hobby of making face shields and donating them to medical centers.

“I have donated to Levine’s, Hemby’s and Trinity Oaks so far. I have a shipment going to Georgia on Wednesday and I have stuff in South Carolina I have to deliver as well,” he said.

“It feels good being able to help people and help keep them safe. Those are our friends and family on the frontlines of this virus.”

One mask takes about 40 minutes to make, 25 can be made on a good day, and he has made nearly 150 masks in his three weeks since being home. Tanner says his work is not yet finished and with several hundred more masks to be made and distributed, he credits friends and strangers for helping him keep this process going.

“I have had so much support. It really, really means a lot to me. Everyone is trying to reach out to help me while I am trying to help other people. It makes me feel really, really good. It makes me feel like I am making a difference because of all the support that I have had,” Freeze said.

If you want to link to his gofundme page - https://www.gofundme.com/f/1yumm2h5w0?sharetype=teams&member=4152806&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=fb_co_dashboard_a&rcid=2b8abecca0524e9ab815a776e42f689d&fbclid=IwAR12kOydnFWlKphF2CSahF8lfJqCavmLTFbYORESJ26_Md5ElPedrcpmhFg