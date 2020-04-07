Cabarrus paramedic tests positive for coronavirus

article

Cabarrus County announced on Tuesday that one of its paramedics have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say the employee, whose last shift was on Friday, noticed symptoms and began home isolation. The employee was tested on Saturday, results were received on Monday, and the agency shared the information with fellow employees on Tuesday.

Cabarrus County EMS says no other employees have shown signs of the virus.

The county has implemented numerous guidelines including masks for first responders and daily temperature checks.

EMS says anyone calling 911should express any symptoms of the illness so Medic can prepare before their arrival.