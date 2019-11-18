Caldwell County deputy fired after crashing cruiser into several parked cars

A Caldwell County deputy has been fired after shocking video showed him slamming into several parked cars when on a call.

The owner of T & T Auto Sales sent the dramatic video to FOX 46. In it, you see Deputy James Chester round a corner before losing control, sliding in the business' parking lot and hitting a row of parked cars.

The crash sent an SUV slamming into the store. FOX 46 has been told the deputy involved was responding to a call about an armed suspect nearby when the crash happened.

"James Chester, a Caldwell County deputy, has been dismissed [effective] today," the Sheriff's Office told FOX 46.

Chester had been with the Sheriff's Office since August 1. He was previously employed with them from April 2014 to July 2016 when he left voluntarily, according to the Sheriff's Office's human resources department.



