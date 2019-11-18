Caldwell County elementary school on lockdown after shooting

article

An elementary school in Caldwell County has been placed on lockdown while police investigate a shooting in the area.

Police say there was a serious shooting on Arlington Circle in Lenoir. Horizons Elementary School, which is just a few minutes away from the scene of the shooting, has been placed on lockdown per police order. Students are being released to parents as they come.

A large police presence remains in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.