Caldwell County inmate goes missing on work assignment

Caldwell County authorities are searching for a convict who went missing while on his work assignment.

Kevin B. Adams was reported missing from his work-release assignment the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 3.

He was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on Cranberry Road in Lenoir.

Adams, 47, has tattoos on his chest, left arm, right arm and right wrist. He's described as a white male, 6' 4" and weighs about 200 lbs with brown hair blue eyes.

He is serving three years and nine months for obtaining property under false pretenses.

After he was convicted in Polk County, he was taken to prison on Aug. 9. He was scheduled for release on March 19, 2021.

If you see Adams, you are asked to call the Caldwell Correctional Center at 828-726-2509 or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-754-1518.