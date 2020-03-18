Caldwell County officials warn of increase in cases of whooping cough

article

Health officials in Caldwell County are warning the community to be aware of another growing concern. Whooping cough is spreading and county officials say be sure you and your children are vaccinated.

According to the county health department, there has been a higher than usual level of activity of pertussis reported in the past few months.

Officials say the bacterial infection can cause uncontrollable, violent coughing, vomiting and exhaustion, lasting for up to 10 weeks. While it more commonly affects children adults can also develop whooping cough and often are not diagnosed until later on.

Everyone is advised to make sure they have received the DTaP vaccine to protect against whooping cough. This vaccine should be given to infants, another dose at ages 7 through 10, then another for adults 19 years old and up.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8461.