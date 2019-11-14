Caldwell County woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old boy

article

A Caldwell County woman is accused of having sex with a 14-year old boy after investigators said the child’s mother found explicit photos and text messages on her son’s phone.

Lisa Hendren is being held under a $50,000 bond and is charged with statutory sexual offense. ‬

This is not the first time Hendren has been in trouble with the law. Animal Control was called out to Hendren's home in the past for animal abuse complaints.

This case remains open and active.