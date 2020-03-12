California man makes fun of toilet paper shortage by selling it on street corner for outrageous prices

A Bakersfield man isn't taking coronavirus too seriously, jokingly putting on a full body suit and 'selling' toilet paper for $100 as reports of bare shelves circulate the country.

Doug Rothermel said he wanted to make a point about how 'ridiculous' the situation is getting.

"I just think they're blowing this out of proportion. You don't have to shut down the whole world," Rothermel said. "But if you want to pay $100 bucks I got toilet paper it's right here!"

Rothermel is one of many who've expressed confusion and frustration as people flock to stores and clear off shelves as more cases of coronavirus are confirmed in the U.S.

"I'm out here showing how ridiculous this whole thing is, that you can't buy toilet paper in the stores."

Advertisement

Rothermel, along with health officials, advises that people remain calm and simply practice good hygiene.

"Keep your hand s clean like you should have been doing all along. Just practice good hygiene."