Calls for statewide stay-at-home order increasing

Governor Roy Cooper says he wants “to make sure people stay home” but, so far, has not issued a statewide shelter-in-place order, despite recommendations from state medical experts to do so.

“We have hours, not days, to help flatten the curve,” Novant Health CEO Carl Armato wrote in a letter to the North Carolina Chamber. “With each hour that passes, more and more residents are coming into contact with others. This means the virus continues to spread rapidly, and will continue to spread unless at a stay-at-home order is issued.”

On Monday, the North Carolina Healthcare Association, which represents about 130 hospitals in the state, sent Cooper a letter warning the “only resort left to immediately impact the growth and spread of the virus” is to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order.

“If we all stay home and limit our interaction with others then we could control the spread of the virus,” said NCHA senior vice president Cory Hand. “If we don’t, if we wait until it’s too late, then we could find ourselves in a situation like New York or Italy that we just can’t control the spread.”

The North Carolina Nurses Association also sent the governor a letter. The group says nurses in the state are worried about the lack of personal protective equipment and said the situation “will be dire” if more aggressive action isn’t taken.

“Sheltering in place, whether through an order or voluntarily, is the only way to stop the spread of this virus,” said Hand in a video interview with FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant. “The data shows us that fewer people will die if we all respect the space that’s needed and stay at home.”

In a statement Thursday, the governor’s office said “additional guidance” will be issued “in the coming days.”

“The Governor has been clear that strong action is necessary to protect North Carolinians and that decision must be made deliberately on the advice of state health officials and medical experts,” said the governor’s spokesperson, Ford Porter. “As the Governor said yesterday, the state will be issuing additional guidance in the coming days.”

Hand says it’s a tough decision but a critical one.

“If we can get this shelter in place order done now,” said Hand, “we’re fairly confident we can get ahead of this crisis, properly contain it, and get back to rebuilding the economy in short order.”

Hospitals Preparing

An alarming study from the Harvard Global Health Institute, which FOX 46 reported on a week ago, shows why a statewide shelter-in-place order is necessary

Under a best case scenario where 20 percent of the city is infected:

404,848 people in Charlotte would contract COVID-19 during the course of the outbreak.

83,639 people would need to be hospitalized.

17,806 ICU beds would be needed.

This is despite the fact that only 3,169 hospital beds and 510 ICU beds would be “potentially available,” the study found.

“One of the reasons we need a shelter-in-place order, one of the reasons we need people to honor the need to stay home,” said Hand, “is because we don’t want to find ourselves in that situation.”

Hand says hospitals are preparing for an influx of patients and can handle a 25 to 50 percent increase in capacity. There are places around the state where patients can also be moved to, if needed, Hand said.

“Now, for the ICU capacity, not really sure what that means,” said Hand. And I don’t think we want to find ourselves there. Which is why everybody needs to stay home.”

He says the Harvard study is concerning and worries about an influx of patients on our hospitals.

“It does seem like a breaking point and it very well could be,” he said. “That’s why we’re trying to avoid it.”

Novant Health Response

Novant Health officials have been out front in calling for a statewide shelter-in-place order. In a letter to the North Carolina Chamber, CEO Carl Armato said we have “hours, not days” to flatten the curve.

A Novant Health spokesperson could not comment on the Harvard study, specifically, but sent FOX 46 the following statement:

“Novant Health has more than 2,450 licensed beds in North Carolina. The State of North Carolina recently lifted a restriction that will allow us to temporarily add and relocate beds into any space that meets federal safety requirements if we have a surge. Novant Health has comprehensive plans in place to add additional capacity, including our ICU capabilities, should we need to. While I cannot provide further details into those plans, we are exploring non-traditional spaces where we can house patients both on and off our campus.”

Read the letter Armato sent to North Carolina Chamber CEO Gary Salamido, who has opposed a statewide order below:

Mr. Salamido,

I must express my great concern about your recent communication asking the state to refrain from enacting stay-at-home or other orders to ensure people stay safely in their homes during this crisis. In short, your message places the economy above the lives of the people of North Carolina, and I cannot stand by and allow that to continue unchecked.

On behalf of my hospital system, our team of doctors, nurses and caregivers putting their lives on the line; and the patients who are depending on us to help them stay safe, I strongly urge you to reverse course and get on board with the advice of expert epidemiologists around the country. We have hours, not days, to help flatten the curve and with each hour that passes, more and more residents are coming into contact with others. This means the virus continues to spread rapidly and will continue to spread unless a stay-at-home order is issued. As a key voice in our state, the Chamber has a chance to help curb the spread of COVID-19 by taking action now, and as a long-time member of the Chamber, Novant Health expects nothing less than full-throated support of a stay-at-home order now.

I recognize that such an action will be followed by a series of possible unintended consequences, through its effects on the workforce and the economy as a whole, including our own hospitals. We are committed to working with our business community leaders once this state of emergency has passed to help address the needs of communities and their most vulnerable citizens and to help restore the state and the communities to good health and prosperity.

Like other crises, history will remember those who took bold action to protect the lives of their communities. I ask you to join the doctors, nurses, and other experts whose wise counsel, if heeded now, will protect what matters most – the lives of those who are depending on us to call for what is needed, even when what is needed is difficult.

Sincerely,

Carl S. Armato

President & CEO

Novant Health

Atrium Health Response

Atrium Health also did not comment specifically on the Harvard Global Health Institute report but favors a “broader” shelter-in-place order.

In a joint-letter to Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio on Monday, Atrium and Novant both agreed a county-wide stay-in-home order was needed, noting other cities waited too long.

“We have hours, not days, to help flatten the curve in a way that does not overwhelm critical service,” the joint-letter reiterated.

The county-wide order was issued the very next day.

“We are certainly in support of broader shelter in home orders,” said spokesperson Chris Berger, “that can help flatten the curve of COVID-19 infected individuals.”

Atrium Health sent FOX 46 the following statement regarding what its hospitals are doing to handle the crisis:

“At Atrium Health, we’ve been planning for expanded needs within our system for many weeks now – and pandemic planning is something we do regularly. Containing this virus and keeping it from spreading is our top priority, and the stay at home orders in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties are certainly a big help. This is why Atrium Health encouraged county leadership to consider enacting a stay at home orders to help protect the most vulnerable and to preserve necessary supplies for healthcare systems. The more areas that enact these measures, the better. If we can stop the virus from spreading, it not only protects our teammates, it also protects our patients, community and our ability to serve them during this state of emergency.

…We have also implemented new and innovative solutions, like our COVID-19 home monitoring kit, which allows us to use technology to virtually evaluate patients while they remain in the comfort of their own home, taking some space pressures off the hospitals….

Since this is a new virus, the likes the world has never seen, there are still many unknowns. We are continuing to carefully study this pandemic and its patterns and research additional options to mix into what we already have in place to address any of the unknowns that may materialize.”\