Cam Newton says in video post that he hid extent of his injuries

article

In a raw an emotional video post on You Tube, Panthers injured quarterback Cam Newton says he hid the extent of his injuries in order to start the first game of the season.

"I wanna be brutally honest, I want to doe things on my terms so pardon the smoke, pardon the win," Newton said while lighting a cigar and taking a sip of red wine.

"This is my opportunity to be completely transparent to the viewer, to Panthers nation, to the people who follow me, to the people who hate me."

After starting the first two games of the season, both losses, Newton has taken a back seat to Kyle Allen, who will be the Panthers starter for Sunday's game in Houston (1 pm, WJZY) and for the foreseeable future.

"Nobody to blame but me. It happened, the unthinkable so to speak, something else got hurt," Cam said referring to his foot injury while already dealing with a shoulder injury that had undergone multiple operational procedures. "I gotta play game one, I can't let my fans down."

Newton had zero touchdowns in the first two weeks and questions arose about his health. "I was so self-conscious of my foot," Newton said about the lead-up to the season-opener against the Rams. "I can't even run," a frustrated Newton explained about his normal pregame ritual before each contest.