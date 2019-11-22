Cam Newton to help serve Thanksgiving meals to 1,200 underprivileged children

article

The Cam Newton Foundation is making sure 1,200 underprivileged children and some of their family members have a happy Thanksgiving this holiday season.

The quarterback will help serve Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of children in the Charlotte area on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, as part of his foundation's eighth annual "Cam's Thanksgiving Jam."

Newton, along with members of his family and more than 80 volunteers from Harris Teeter and JPMorgan Chase, will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Topgolf. In addition to the meal, all guests will receive a full second Thanksgiving meal to prepare at home, according to the Cam Newton Foundation.

“Looking forward to our BIGGEST Thanksgiving Jam yet,” Newton tweeted Thursday.

For the second year, the entire Topgolf Charlotte venue has been rented out for the event. The event will feature plenty of entertainment for the kids with golf, games, a DJ, Sir Purr, face painters, and balloon artists.

Children in Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina's Kids Café Program are served the Thanksgiving meals at this private event. The program includes agencies like the Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCAs, YWCAs, and low-income afterschool programs.