Cam Newton wins 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year charity challenge

article

Cam Newton has won the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year charity challenge, the Carolina Panthers announced this week.

The prestigious award is given once every year to recognize an NFL player’s work on and off the field and to reward them for having a positive impact on their community. Cam Newton is a first-time nominee.

The charity challenge, which is based around social media, is a part of the award process that lets fans participate.

Fans can log in on social media and vote for their favorite players to raise awareness and support for their favorite player’s causes.

Cam got more than 600,000 votes and came in first place for the 2019 award. He will reportedly be given $25,000 for the charity of his choice.

Newton established his own foundation, the Cam Newton Foundation, in 2012, identifying three pillars of focus:

Advertisement

EVERY 1 PLAYS (youth activity, mentoring high school players)

EVERY 1 GIVES (donations and community outreach)

EVERY 1 LEARNS (diversity and societal education).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CAROLINA PANTHERS NEWS

"Together, they make up the foundation’s guiding principle and Newton's personal belief of EVERY 1 MATTERS," the Carolina Panthers said.

The foundation has provided $5.13 million in grant funding, year-round programming resources and donations to schools and non-profit agencies in Charlotte and Atlanta.