Canceled summer events cost Charlotte thousands of jobs, millions of dollars

Summer will have a different look in the Queen City. A handful of events and festivals that draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Charlotte are now canceled because of COVID-19.

According to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, tourism in Charlotte accounts for more than 140,000 jobs and billions in spending.

Tuesday morning organizers of the annual Charlotte Pride Parade and Festival announced the 2020 event will be canceled and moved to a virtual event. In 2019, the festival and parade broke a record by drawing more than 200,000 people to Uptown Charlotte.

"This decision did not come easily. It weighed heavily on the hearts of our board members and staff. We know that this will hit the community hard, but even if in-person events are canceled pride itself can never be silenced,” said Charlotte Pride President, Daniel Valdez.

Monday night organizers of the annual 24 Hours of Booty in Myers Park, which was scheduled for July 24 and 25, announced the bike event would also be moving virtually.

Events at the Charlotte Convention Center in Uptown are also being postponed or canceled this summer. The “Fastener Fair” originally scheduled for May has been moved to July.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors authority lists at least 18 events at the Bojangles Entertainment Complex that have been canceled or postponed since March 13.

Advertisement

LIST OF CANCELED EVENTS

As of Tuesday April 28, that annual SkyShow on the 4th of July, Taste of Charlotte in early June, and Speed Street at the end of May have not announced any changes as of yet.

Organizers of the Republican National Convention in August also the say the event will go on as planned, but with a social distancing plan in place.