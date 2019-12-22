Canines choose their own Christmas presents at animal shelter

Christmas came a week early for animals staying at Dogs Trust Ireland’s Rehoming Center in Dublin.

The dogs got to choose a Christmas toy from an array of gifts donated by staff and supporters.

Footage released by Dogs Trust Ireland shows a number of excited dogs being led into a room full of toys to choose from.

“As you will see, deciding on which toy was a big decision for some dogs and some delighted in the squeakiest toy they could find,” Dogs Trust Ireland wrote on Facebook.

