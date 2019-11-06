Car collides with school bus in west Charlotte

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police and medics are on scene in west Charlotte where a car crashed into a school bus with kids on board.

Police say there were about 10 to 15 children on the bus when the collision happened at West Boulevard and Doctor Carver Road.

Medic says the initial report includes only one patient with non-life threatening injuries.

CMPD is continuing to investigate the incident. Check back for updates on this story.