Car crashes into water in west Charlotte; rescue underway

A vehicle crashed into the water Friday on the I-85 Exit 30 ramp to I-485 Inner Loop, emergency crews said. The accident was causing major traffic in the area as crews worked to rescue the driver.

The incident happened just before noon Friday, Dec. 27. Charlotte Fire, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, and North Carolina Highway Patrol all responded.

Crews at the scene told FOX 46 that they located the driver and were working to get the person to a safe spot.

