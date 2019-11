article

A vehicle is upside down in a creek after reportedly crashing off a bridge near Optimist Hall just outside of uptown Charlotte.

The accident happened Friday morning, Nov. 8 along North Brevard Street.

Medic tells FOX 46 that a patient refused treatment at the scene, and there were no transports.

At this time, a tow truck is working to remove the vehicle from the creek.

LIVE LOOK AT THE SCENE FROM N. BREVARD STREET: