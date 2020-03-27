Car dealerships, laundromats, liquor stores among list of what will remain open during 'Stay-at-Home' order
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - With a statewide stay-at-home order asking any non-essential workers in North Carolina to stay at home many are wondering just what qualifies as an essential business.
FOX 46 has been digging into the executive order put out by Governor Roy Cooper Friday to get you answers.
According to the order, businesses must first and foremost be able to meet social distancing requirements, meaning they can accommodate keeping employees at least six feet away from each other and customers, except at a point of sale or purchase.
They must also serve some kind of essential function.
Here are some of the businesses and organizations deemed essential:
CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST FROM GOV. COOPER'S OFFICE
- Healthcare and public health operations: This includes hospitals, clinics, dental offices, pharmacies, laboratories and veterinarian offices.
- Human services operations: Child care facilities, nursing homes and shelters.
- Essential infrastructure operations: Food and beverage producers, distributors, fulfillment centers and storage centers.
- Essential government operations
- Stores that sell groceries and medicine
- Food and beverage production and agriculture
- Charitable organizations and social services
- Religious centers
- Media
- Transportation businesses: Gas stations, auto sales, supply and service centers and roadside assistance services. Airlines, Lyft and Uber, train services.
- Financial and insurance institutions: Banks, lenders, insurance providers
- Home improvement, hardware and supply stores
- Critical trades: Construction, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial services
- Mail services
- Laundry services
- Restaurants (for consumption off-premises)
- Businesses that provide supplies to work from home
- Home-based care and services
- Professional services: Legal services, accounting, insurance, engineering and architectural, land surveying, real estate, and tax preparation.
- Manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain for critical industries
- Defense and military contractors
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services
- Beer, wine and liquor stores
- Book stores that sell educational materials
- Pet and feed stores