Expand / Collapse search

Car windows shattered in shooting at busy Freedom Dr. intersection

Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 46 Charlotte

Windows shattered in shooting on Freedom Drive

Police say a victim suffered life-threatening injuries during a shooting Sunday on Freedom Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - An active police scene emerged Sunday as CMPD responded to the scene of a shooting in west Charlotte shortly before Noon.

Fox 46 Charlotte was first on the scene.

The shooting occurred near 3300 Freedom Drive. A witness tells Fox 46 that a woman was shot inside a vehicle along Freedom Drive. One woman has been transported with a gunshot wound to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A blue Hyundai sedan appeared to have shattered back windows on both sides of the vehicle as well as damage to the front window. CMPD says it appeared numerous shots were fired.

There does not appear to be a suspect and police say no arrests have been made at this time and there is no description of the getaway vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will have more on this as it comes into the newsroom.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It's FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

MORE STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE:

Over 80 people injured in Tennessee tornadoes will not be billed by hospital
slideshow

Over 80 people injured in Tennessee tornadoes will not be billed by hospital

Many patients with tornado-related injuries who have damaged homes won't get a bill from the Cookeville Regional Medical Center, the Herald Citizen reports.

In regular season finale, Duke tops rival UNC, 89-76
slideshow

In regular season finale, Duke tops rival UNC, 89-76

Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones and No. 12 Duke didn’t need any wild escape to beat rival North Carolina this time.

Fatal hit-and-run on Wilkinson Boulevard, search for suspect underway
slideshow

Fatal hit-and-run on Wilkinson Boulevard, search for suspect underway

CMPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred overnight Sunday on Wilkinson Boulevard.