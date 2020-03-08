Car windows shattered in shooting at busy Freedom Dr. intersection

An active police scene emerged Sunday as CMPD responded to the scene of a shooting in west Charlotte shortly before Noon.

Fox 46 Charlotte was first on the scene.

The shooting occurred near 3300 Freedom Drive. A witness tells Fox 46 that a woman was shot inside a vehicle along Freedom Drive. One woman has been transported with a gunshot wound to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A blue Hyundai sedan appeared to have shattered back windows on both sides of the vehicle as well as damage to the front window. CMPD says it appeared numerous shots were fired.

There does not appear to be a suspect and police say no arrests have been made at this time and there is no description of the getaway vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will have more on this as it comes into the newsroom.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It's FREE!

Advertisement

Download for iOS or Android

MORE STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: