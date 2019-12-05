Car with baby inside involved in violent east Charlotte carjacking, police say

article

A vehicle with an infant inside was carjacked Thursday afternoon in east Charlotte, police said.

The violent incident broke out just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 on Albemarle Road.

Authorities said a woman was forced out of her white Ford Taurus at gunpoint while her 1-year-old baby boy was in a car seat in the back. The suspect then sped away in the stolen vehicle and eventually overturned at 2633 Eastway Drive, police said.

The suspect, who was said to be armed, took off running through the woods before he was taken into custody by CMPD K-9 Units.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the woman and her baby boy are OK. Authorities said the infant was buckled into the car seat properly and that action likely saved the child's life following the serious rollover wreck.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.