Carjacker steals vehicle with 4-year-old inside at Hickory Walmart, witnesses say

HICKORY, N.C. - Witnesses at a Hickory Walmart say a 4-year-old was abducted Monday evening. The child was found safe shortly after being taken, but police have not said if a suspect was taken into custody. 

Employees at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on U.S. Highway 70 Southwest told FOX 46 that around 10 p.m. the child was in a car that was stolen from the gas pumps near the store. 

No additional information is available at this time. FOX 46 is working to learn more. 