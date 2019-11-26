Carolina Panthers hold annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

article

'Tis the season! The Carolina Panthers held their annual tree lighting ceremony outside Bank of America Stadium Tuesday evening.

Hundreds crowded around the massive tree at the corner of Mint Street and Graham Street in Uptown beginning around 6 p.m., waiting for the festivities to begin.

WATCH THE TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

There were performances by the TopCats cheerleaders, the PurrCussion Drumline and the Black & Blue Crew. Sur Purr and Santa Claus also made special appearances!

The Tepper family lit the tree up this year.



